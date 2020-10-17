Soy Isoflavones Market Expected To Witness The Highest Growth 2027 SK BIOLAND, MedisysbiotechPvt. Ltd., Fujicco, Alaska Spring Pharma, DSM, SunOpta, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated., NOVOGEN SAS, Aushadhi Herbal, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd

North America dominates the soy isoflavones market because of growing demand for soy isoflavones in diet and medicine while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to rising usage of soy isoflavones in the preparation of pharmaceutical drugs.

Global Soy Isoflavones Market By Raw Material Type (Genetically Modified (GM), Non-Genetically Modified (Non-GM) Soy), Application (Soy-Beverages, Functional Foods, Supplements and Healthcare Products, Others), Form (Powder, Liquid, wax), Product Type (Genistein, Daidzein, Glucitein), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Soy isoflavones market is expected to grow at a rate of 4.90% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand from pharmaceutical and medical industry is the leading factor for the soy isoflavones market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Increasing demand for soy isoflavones due to various health benefits such as decreases the risk of breast cancer, protects sun damage, wrinkles and others, surging applications in food and beverages industry, rising benefits for post-menstrual women are some of the important factor that will drive the growth of the soy isoflavones market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Isoflavones is defined as organic compound present in beans and other soy related products. Soy isoflavones have been extracted from the leaf, seed, shell of soy plant which possessed many healthy properties such as anti-oxidant, breast cancer cell suppressor and are available in oil & wax, powder form.

Global Soy Isoflavones Market Scope and Market Size

Soy isoflavones market is segmented on the basis of product type, raw material type, form and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw material type, the soy isoflavones market is segmented into genetically modified (GM) and non-genetically modified (Non-GM) soy.

Based on application, the soy isoflavones market is segmented into soy-beverages, functional foods, supplements and healthcare products, others. Supplements and healthcare products have been further segmented into dietary, menopausal, bone health and others.

Based on the form, the soy isoflavones market is segmented into powder, wax and liquid.

The soy isoflavones market is also segmented on the basis of product type. The product type is segmented into genistein, daidzein and glucitein.

This soy isoflavones market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on soy isoflavones market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

The countries covered in the soy isoflavones market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

The major players covered in the soy isoflavones report are Frutarom Health, Atlantic Essentials Products, INC, ADM, SK BIOLAND, MedisysbiotechPvt. Ltd., Fujicco, Alaska Spring Pharma, DSM, SunOpta, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated., NOVOGEN SAS, Aushadhi Herbal, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., HERBO NUTRA, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

