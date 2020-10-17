“Stay at home as much as possible”: 7,830 new infections – Merkel urgently appeals to citizens – politics

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has made an urgent appeal to the people in Germany given the significantly increasing number of coronavirus infections. “We must do everything we can now to ensure that the virus does not spread uncontrollably,” she said in her weekly podcast on Saturday.

“Every day counts now. This requires the contact persons of each infected person to be informed to break the chain of infection. The health authorities are doing great things, but where the number of people infected is too high, they can’t keep up. “

Merkel: “I know that is also a difficult renunciation”

Merkel continued, “Meet significantly fewer people, both outside and at home,” said the Chancellor. “Remember any journey that is not really necessary, any celebration that is not really necessary.” The Chancellor warned, “Please stay at home, where possible, in your hometown.” : “I know that it not only sounds harsh, it is also a difficult renunciation in individual cases.”

This waiver will eventually happen “for ourselves,” Merkel emphasized. “For our own health and that of all those we can save from illness. To ensure that our health system is not overwhelmed, that our children’s schools and daycare centers remain open. For our economy and our jobs, ”she said.

Germany is “in a very serious phase of the corona pandemic”. The pandemic is spreading faster than six months ago. “The relatively relaxed summer is over, now we are facing difficult months,” Merkel said. “How winter will look like our Christmas will be decided in the coming days and weeks.”

For the third day in a row, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) set a new record in the number of daily infections on Saturday. On Saturday, the RKI reported 7,830 new cases. On Friday there were 7334 and Thursday 6638. According to the institute, 33 people died from or with the virus. Germany registered a total of 9,734 deaths related to the pandemic.

The number of new infections reported in one day is higher than ever before. However, it is only partially comparable to the spring record value of 6294 on March 28. In the meantime, significantly more tests are performed every day, which also detects more infections.

The so-called positive rate, which the RKI publishes every Wednesday in the current management report, is therefore increasingly important in the assessment of the test statistics. And that has recently risen sharply: from 0.74 percent at the end of August to 2.48 percent in the week of 5 to 11 October. A week earlier, the value was 1.66 percent.

World Health President Montgomery expects 10,000 new infections

Frank Ulrich Montgomery, president of World Medical, expects that, despite the measures currently taken, the number of new infections will reach a record level within days. “Also in Germany, the number of new infections is expected to exceed 10,000 in the coming week,” said Montgomery of the “Rheinische Post” (RP). The measures taken now cannot change that much, as they will not have an impact until “five to 10 days at the earliest,” said the president of the World Medical Association.

According to SPD parliamentary deputy and epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach, a further increase in the number of cases jeopardizes the concern for serious corona cases. With a further permanent increase in the number of cases, the hospital capacity was insufficient to properly treat the severe cases, Lauterbach told the paper. “At 10,000 cases per day, the point will be reached within two months at the latest when there are too few intensive care beds available for corona patients,” Lauterbach cautioned. The health expert argued that the measures now decided should be the first to come into effect. “The question is whether they are really sufficient,” he said.

Bavaria Prime Minister Markus Söder also warned of a “loss of control in some regions of Germany” with a view to detecting corona contamination chains. “That is extremely dangerous,” said the CSU politician of the “Passauer Neue Presse”. “If it is no longer possible to trace the infections, as in the Netherlands, France, Spain and the Czech Republic, you usually have to limit the contacts. This is only possible with a lockdown or comparable strict measures. “

He shared Chancellor Merkel’s fears that the measures decided by federal and state governments on Wednesday will not go far enough. “We shouldn’t cover up or belittle Corona. We have to make fundamental decisions. If we don’t and only act halfheartedly, we will involuntarily look for a second lockdown. If you don’t want a lockdown, you have to act decisively now, ”said Söder.

90 percent of new infections in Berlin are undetectable

Merkels and Söder’s assessments of the problems with contact tracking also coincide with the experiences from Berlin. Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) told the German news agency that the source of the infection could not be clearly identified in about 90 percent of new corona infections in Berlin. Only a little over ten percent of new cases can be attributed to outbreaks. “We have a very wide range.”

However, the senator also explains the appearance of so-called unclear individual cases with reports from official doctors that the willingness of infected people to cooperate is generally declining. Especially after outbreaks at large wedding parties, it was found that some people refused to provide information about their close contacts. Kalayci described the big weddings as the drivers of the infection process.

Kalayci: In some Berlin districts a positive percentage of eight percent

The senator contradicted the idea that the current increase in infections in the city is mainly the result of increased testing. The percentage of positive tests in Berlin – after values ​​of less than one percent in the summer – has risen to about four percent. “In the districts where a lot of contact persons have been tested, we are even at eight percent,” she said.

According to the chancellery, more than 10,000 extra helpers are needed to monitor the contamination chains in the municipalities. “The need is enormous, a five-digit number of helpers is needed,” said Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) of the RP.

Five employees are needed to maintain a contact chain for a day. The Bundeswehr had deployed 5,000 soldiers who were available at short notice and another 10,000 soldiers who were ready for action within 30 days for corona administrative assistance. “We are also looking outside the Bundeswehr to see if we can mobilize more staff reserves with the federal government and subordinate authorities,” explains Braun. He also hoped to attract a greater number of students to follow up the contacts. The cabinet is in talks with the university rectors’ conference so that the volunteers are not disadvantaged in their studies.

The Berlin doctor is calling for more specialized personnel for health authorities

According to the doctor in the Reinickendorf district, Patrick Larscheid, having more helpers is not automatically something for the Berlin health authorities. “Of course we can call on lay people for support. But there must be a healthy amount of specialized personnel, ”said Larscheid of the German news agency. “You also need people on a construction site who can carry something back and forth. But above all, they need qualified professionals. “It is precisely there that a disproportionate share is at risk of developing in Berlin.

“We need specialists,” said Larscheid. “And we cannot get too big, at some point such units can no longer be organized and managed.” Instead, it is better to use the existing specialist staff to change structures and streamline tasks, the Northwest Berlin occupational physician said. “Then we come to our goal.”

The number of coronavirus tests has fluctuated between 1.1 million and 1.2 million per week since mid-August. According to the RKI, there had been almost 125,000 tests in calendar week 11 (from March 9), the result was positive in 7.58 percent of the cases. The percentage then rose to 9.03 percent in a good 408,000 tests in calendar week 14 (as of March 30). After that, the numbers declined steadily, with the lowest positive percentage being on the week of July 6 with about 0.59 percent in 510,500 tests. Since then, the number of tests has continued to increase.

The EU now also attaches more importance to the positive number of tests. In order to give travelers in Europe a better overview of the infection process and possible restrictions, the European ministers of the European Union have just decided to split the EU into green, orange and red zones. There is also the color gray for regions where not enough data is available.

In the future, two criteria will determine the classification into risk areas and non-hazardous areas: the percentage of new infections (incidence) for 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days and the percentage of positive tests from all tests performed.

According to Friday’s latest RKI situation report, the number of reproductions, or R-value for short, was 1.22 (previous day: 1.08) in Germany. This means that an infected person infects about 1.2 other people on average. The R-value represents the contamination rate approximately one and a half weeks in advance. In addition, in its current situation report, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to estimates by RKI, this value was 1.30 (previous day: 1.22). It shows the infection process from eight to sixteen days ago.