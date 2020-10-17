Domestic Violence: Berlin wants to expand the range of women’s shelters – politically

Berlin wants to continue to offer emergency shelters rented in the spring to women and children who have been victims of domestic violence in the corona pandemic. The 155 beds should be able to continue to be used “as needed,” said the Senate Health Administration Board in response to a daily mirror request.

The condition is that the landlords also want to renew the associated contracts and that the resources from the additional budget are approved, the Tagesspiegel reports in its Saturday edition. So far, one of the contracts will run until spring 2021, the other will be extended by one month each time if not canceled two weeks before expiry. According to State Secretary of Health Barbara König (SPD), the promised seventh women’s shelter in Berlin with 55 beds will be opened next spring. An eighth house is planned.

