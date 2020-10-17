Automotive Upholstery Market Positive Demand and Development Approaches through 2019-2026 | Auto textile S.A., Moorestown Auto & Boat Upholstery Inc., SMS Auto Fabrics, PD, TMI Products Automotive

Automotive Upholstery market research report helps clients understand various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. The market report comprises of data that can be pretty indispensable when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a latest emergent. Thus, the study of Automotive Upholstery report helps businesses to define their own strategies about the development in the existing product, modifications to consider for the future product, sales, marketing, promotion and distribution of the product in the existing and the new market.

Global automotive upholstery market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.44 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising usage of non- woven fabrics and development in autonomous vehicles are the factor for the growth of this market.

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Automotive Upholstery Market?

Following are list of players: Lear Corporation, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, Faurecia, Borgers SE & Co. KGaA, The Haartz Corporation, MARTUR, Sage Automotive Interiors, SEIREN Co., LTD, MarvelVinyls, Rabe Auto Upholstery, Katzkin Leather, Inc., Auto textile S.A., Moorestown Auto & Boat Upholstery Inc., SMS Auto Fabrics, PD, TMI Products Automotive., Gruppo Mastrotto spa, Morbern, Simi Auto Upholstery, Gilbreath Upholstery Supply among others.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Upholstery Market

By Fabric Type

Non-Woven Fabric

Woven Fabric

By Integrated Technology

Conventional Seats

Smart Seats

Ventilated Seats

By Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicles

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

By Application

Carpets

Dashboards

Roof Liners

Seat Covers

Sun Visors

Trunk Liners

By Upholstery Material

Textiles

Leather

Plastics

Smart Fabrics

Synthetic Leather

Thermoplastic Polymers

By End Market

OEM

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Global Automotive Upholstery Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for customized automotive interiors is driving the market growth

Growing popularity of lightweight automotive material can also act as a market driver

Increasing shift toward leather-based automotive seat upholstery can boost the growth of this market

Rising passenger car sales worldwide will also accelerate this market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the price of the raw material is restricting the market growth

Availability of cheap alternatives in the market also hinders the market growth

Strict rules and regulations to reduce hap emissions can also act as a major factor hampering this market growth

Global Automotive Upholstery Market Breakdown:

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Automotive Upholstery market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

