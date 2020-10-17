Body Control Module Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027 | Infineon Technologies AG; CALSONIC KANSEI CORPORATION; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Panasonic Corporation

Body Control Module market report acts as a valuable and actionable resource of market insights that are significant for all time. This market research report is right there to give out the needs of businesses and hence analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. The market study of this report takes into consideration a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. A large scale Body Control Module report offers key measurements, status of the manufacturers and is a major source of direction for the businesses and organizations.

Global body control module market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for electric & hybrid vehicles and rising popularity of driver assist featured are the factor for the market growth

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Body Control Module Market?

Following are list of players: Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; Aptiv; Lear Corporation; DENSO CORPORATION; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Renesas Electronics Corporation; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Visteon; STMicroelectronics; Infineon Technologies AG; CALSONIC KANSEI CORPORATION; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; ROHM CO., LTD.; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; New Japan Radio Co.,Ltd.; DIAMOND ELECTRIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.; Embitel.; Maxim Integrated; among others.

Segmentation: Global Body Control Module Market

By Functionality

High End BCM External Lighting Internal Lighting Windshield Wiper Central Locking System Climate Control System Seat Adjustment Remote Keyless Entry Power Windows Immobilizer

Low End BCM External Lighting Internal Lighting Windshield Wiper Seat Adjustment



By MCU Bit Size

8 Bit

16 Bit

32 Bit

By Communication Protocol

CAN

LIN

Flexray

By Component

Software

Hardware

By Power Distribution Components

Relays

Fuses

By Vehicles

Light Duty Vehicle

Heavy Duty Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

By Application

Interior Power Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Active Steering Anti-Lock Braking System GPS Navigation Technology

Exterior Sunroof Control Units Fog Lamp Control Tailgate Open Control Central Locking System Wiper Control



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Global Body Control Module Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for advanced safety, comfort and convenience features among population will drive the market growth

Growth in automotive industry will also accelerate the growth of this market in the forecast period

Strict government norms and regulation is another factor accelerating the market growth

Rising investment in the production of BCM will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising complexity associated with the BCM will hamper the market growth

Low replacement rate of BCM in vehicles is another factor restricting the growth of the market

Rising cost pressure on manufacturer due to increasing number of BCM also acts as a market restraint

Global Body Control Module Market Breakdown:

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Body Control Module market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled in Body Control Module market are

This global Body Control Module business report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications.

