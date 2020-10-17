 Network Slicing  Market Impressive Growth 2020 | SK TELECOM CO., LTD.; Intel Corporation; Mavenir; Affirmed Networks; ARGELA; Aria Networks; BT; NEC Corporation

Network Slicing market report, data collection modules with large sample sizes are used to collect data and perform base year analysis. This global market research report analyses key factors of the market that gives precise and accurate data and information about industry which is useful for the business. The report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on. Competitive analysis studied in global Network Slicing market document assists to get ideas about the strategies of key players in the market.

Global network slicing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 682.72 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be the high adoption rate for 5G networks and associated technologies.

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Network Slicing Market?

Following are list of players: Cisco; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; NTT DOCOMO, INC.; ZTE Corporation; SK TELECOM CO., LTD.; Intel Corporation; Mavenir; Affirmed Networks; ARGELA; Aria Networks; BT; NEC Corporation; Deutsche Telekom AG; Telefónica S.A.; SAMSUNG among others.

The global Network Slicing Market report by wide-ranging study of the Network Slicing industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the Drivers, Challenges & Trends.

Global Network Slicing Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

Rising volume of mobile based data traffic; this factor is expected to foster market growth

Growth in the levels of demand for high-speed large-scale data network coverage; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of network virtualization will also drive this market growth

Growing preference for broadband services in comparison to mobile-based network acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Complications regarding the brokerage of networks as well as concerns regarding exposure of information; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding radio access technology (RAT) heterogeneity and spatial diversity requirements with this technology is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Network Slicing Market

By Component

Technologies Software-Defined Networking & Network Functions Virtualization Cloud Radio Access Network

Services Professional Services

Integration & Deployment

Network Testing

Network Planning & Optimization

Network Orchestration

Support & Maintenance

Consulting Managed Services



By Application Area

Remote Monitoring

Real-Time Surveillance

Supply Chain Management

Asset Management

Real-Time Streaming

Network Monitoring

Network Function Virtualization

Multimedia

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Public Safety

Agriculture

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Global Network Slicing Market Breakdown:

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Network Slicing market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Crucial Research:

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Network Slicing report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Network Slicing market.

Minor Research:

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the Network Slicing industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total Network Slicing market size, which was verified by the first survey.

Competitive Landscape:

