 Video Analytics System Market Growing Massively by 2020-2026 Major Players: Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., IntelliVision, ISS Inc., Axis Communications AB, PureTech Systems Inc.,

Global video analytics system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.93% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to a surging need for intelligent security surveillance systems, which is used by end users to derive the patterns and estimated various key trends.

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Video Analytics System Market?

Following are list of players: Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Qognify Inc., BriefCam, Verint, i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd. , KiwiSecurity Software GmbH, DELOPT, Gorilla Technology Group, iOmniscient Pty Ltd., Senstar Corporation, Genetec Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., IntelliVision, ISS Inc., Axis Communications AB, PureTech Systems Inc., Digital Barriers, intuVision Inc., Avigilon, Identiv Inc., AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Ipsotek Ltd and Viseum International Ltd among others.

The global Video Analytics System Market report by wide-ranging study of the Video Analytics System industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the Drivers, Challenges & Trends.

Segmentation: Global Video Analytics System Market

By Type

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services



By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Others

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

City Surveillance

Critical Infrastructure

Education

Hospitality and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Defense and Border Security

Retail and Consumer Goods

Traffic Management

Transportation

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Global Video Analytics System Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

The manual video analysis has various disadvantages which drives the growth of the market

The actionable insights from video data demand has increased is boosting the growth of the market

Government initiatives in emerging technologies to enhance public safety infrastructure is propelling the growth of the market

The plunging prices of video surveillance equipment is contributing to the growth of the market

The surge in volume of unstructured video data is contributing to the growth of the market

The surging demand for IP-based security systems is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The legacy installations requires high investment which restraints the growth of the market

The privacy issues arising is hampering the growth of the market

The rise in the number of false alarm alerts is hindering the growth of the market

Global Video Analytics System Market Breakdown:

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Video Analytics System market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Crucial Research:

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Video Analytics System report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Video Analytics System market.

Minor Research:

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the Video Analytics System industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total Video Analytics System market size, which was verified by the first survey.

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled in Video Analytics System market are

