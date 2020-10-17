“Maybe I should leave the country”: US President Trump reflects on election defeat against Biden – politics

So far, Donald Trump has been confident of victory in the upcoming presidential election. Two and a half weeks before the US presidential election, the incumbent president has considered a possible defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. At a campaign meeting in Macon, Georgia, he said, “I’m not kidding. You know what? Fighting against the worst candidate in the history of US politics puts me under pressure, ”Trump told the crowd.

To the laughter of the audience, he continued, “Can you imagine losing? All my life – what will I do? I will say I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! Then he won’t feel so good. “Maybe I should leave the country, I don’t know.” The US president had previously indicated that even if he lost the November 3 election, he might not just leave the White House.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

Trump repeatedly scoffs at Biden’s candidacy, which he prefers to call the “ sleepy Joe, ” suggesting it would be embarrassing to lose to the former vice president. At another campaign rally in Ocala, Florida, Trump again clanged against Biden, warning that his election would bring “communism” and a “flood” of criminal migrants. The US president accused his challenger in front of numerous supporters that his family was corrupt and “a criminal company,” as the AFP news agency reported. “Lock them up,” Trump demanded to cheers from the crowd.

In some surveys, Trump is clearly behind Biden: in national surveys, the incumbent is on average ten percentage points behind. The Republican also lags behind the Democrat in key key states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In Florida, one of the major swing states, Trump and Biden face each other in polls.

In two separate but simultaneous TV appearances, Biden attracted more viewers than Trump, Reuters news agency reported Saturday. Accordingly, 15.1 million people watched Biden’s 90-minute TV appearance on ABC on Thursday night. Trump received 13.5 million viewers during his 60-minute performance on NBC and the affiliated cable networks MSNBC and CNBC. During the one-hour period when both presidential candidates were on the air at the same time, Biden led by 14.3 million viewers.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The second TV duel between Trump and Biden was originally supposed to take place last Thursday. Because Trump, who was infected with the coronavirus, refused a virtual debate, the dispute was canceled. Instead, both candidates were interviewed on separate broadcasts. The first TV game was watched by more than 73 million Americans. The second TV game should be postponed to next Thursday.

Video 17.10.2020, 10:21 am: 32 min. Trump: Biden family is ‘criminal company’

As the New York Times (NYT) reports, the Republican is also well behind Biden when it comes to campaign donations. He raised a record $ 383 million last month, compared to $ 247 million with Trump.

Trump said he had no plans to raise any more money, according to the NYT. “I could raise more money,” he said. “I would be the biggest fundraiser in the world, but I just don’t want to do it.” The president is also facing a host of potential criminal charges. Just a few weeks ago, the NYT announced that Trump had not paid taxes for years. Moreover, the president is apparently on a high debt mountain. He would no longer enjoy immunity from the presidency in the event of an electoral defeat.