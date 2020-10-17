Climate target: EU pulls China along as a political leader

The European Union has again postponed its decision on a new climate target for 2030, climate activists criticize the outcome of the summit of heads of state and government on Thursday. But this is wrong. There was only one debate on the agenda and the decision will not be taken until December 11th. The next day, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, wants to present the new target of probably minus 55 percent from 1990 to the UN – on the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

The EU is currently the main driver of climate protection worldwide. When it became clear that the EU would remain on track in the corona crisis, the Chinese went with them. A few weeks ago they announced that they would be CO2 neutral by 2060. Economically, they simply could not afford to get behind a player as big as the EU.

The European Union has given a decisive impetus to international climate protection. Of course, the new target should actually be higher to safely prevent the worst damage caused by the climate crisis. But public criticism should not be directed against the EU, but against those who are still slowing down and want to stop the necessary transformation towards a clean energy future.