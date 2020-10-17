Fight for the CDU presidency: follow the debate of Laschet, Merz and Röttgen in the live stream – politics

For the first time, applicants for the CDU presidency are confronted together on a stage with questions from a party audience. Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen have been invited to Berlin by the CDU youth organization Junge Union (JU). JU members are connected via video conference.

At the end of the event on Saturday evening, JU boss Tilman Kuban wants to start a two-week member survey of the youth organization about the CDU presidency. The result is considered the recommendation of the party’s youth for election as a CDU leader. The JU – the joint youth organization of the CDU and CSU – claims to have nearly 100,000 members. Of the 1001 delegates at the CDU Party Congress, about 100 belong to the JU. (Teaspoon, dpa)