Elections without former head of state Morales: Bolivia plays with socialist politics

Her house was set on fire once, Brenda Segovia had to move her election office twice, and she was arrested once. The campaign in Bolivia, which culminated on Sunday with the election of a new head of state and a new congress, this time was fought out not only with words, but also with baseball bats and stones. The bourgeois opposition on the one hand, the Left Movement towards Socialism (MAS), for which Segovia is running, on the other. “They want to kill us, but we won’t give up that quickly,” says the 29-year-old woman. She knows for sure: “We get 70 percent in my constituency.”

A Bolivian Gaul village

Her newest office is a cramped shed where heat builds up, sandwiched between a warehouse and a building materials store in the working-class Plan 3000 neighborhood on the outskirts of Santa Cruz. The district is something like the Gallierdorf near Asterix: a stronghold of the MAS in the middle of the opposition economic metropolis of Bolivia.

In Santa Cruz and the surrounding area, 30 percent of Bolivia’s gross domestic product is generated, mainly by exports of gas and agricultural products. The ‘Cambas’, as the lowland inhabitants call themselves, are more affluent than the inhabitants of the native highlands – and politically they are far to the right of the MAS.

But the political claims that have been plotted are starting to slide: The streetlights in Plan 3000 now have orange posters next to Segovia’s blue election posters. They belong to the bus driver Erwin Villalba. Formerly a MAS activist, he now stands for the civil society – a loose electoral alliance backed by civil society.

“MAS was once on the people’s side, but that was a long time ago,” says Villalba. “It was infiltrated by mafia-like opportunists enriching themselves, while here in Plan 3000 we have no hospital, no university and few asphalt roads.” The MAS is responsible for the violence. “They have only given posts and aid money to their own people, the people here are tired of that.” That is why, according to the MAS, the civilian community will rip their bastion from them. “And that makes her nervous.”

Lost power a year ago

The MAS wants to return to the power it lost a year ago. This was preceded by the controversial third re-election of Evo Morales, the Andean country’s first indigenous president, who had made it from a humble coca farmer to the presidential seat. But the renewed candidacy was already unconstitutional, the population had said “no” in a plebiscite – and yet the chief justices he appointed had given the green light.

This was followed by a number of votes overshadowed by irregularities, civil war-like unrest and calls for the military to resign. Morales bowed to the pressure and fled abroad.

President Jeanine Anez had postponed the election several times. Photo: imago images / Xinhua

The mind still barely settled: a right-wing interim government entered the presidential palace with the Bible in hand. Social programs were cut short, corruption scandals came to light and the government gave a very poor picture of the corona pandemic. Rather than focusing on transition management, interim president Jeanine Anez valued power, postponed the election date several times due to the pandemic, and declared herself a presidential candidate – all those vices the opposition had always criticized Morales for.

The indigenous lower class rose

At the instigation of Morales, the MAS is now sending Luis Arce into the race, his former Minister of Economic Affairs. A middle-class technocrat, father of the successful state capitalist economic model that has brought the country an average growth of 4.5 percent per year for the past 14 years – mainly thanks to the surge in commodity prices.

The indigenous lower class experienced an economic and social rise, poverty almost halved to 36 percent. The MAS wants to build on this success story. “The diversification of the economy and the industrialization of our natural resources must be further promoted,” said Arce de Tagesspiegel.

To win on the first vote, the favorite needs 40 percent and ten points ahead of their nearest competitor. It is unclear whether this will work. Arce’s most dangerous adversary is college civil society professor Carlos Mesa. He mainly represents the urban-educated middle class and is considered moderate – but also a procrastinator. Moreover, the opposition is divided. The third member is right-wing populist Fernando Camacho, from an entrepreneurial dynasty in Santa Cruz. According to surveys, he has no chance, but he hopes in the future to tip the balance in parliament with enough MPs.

A small difference can be decisive

If there is a second election, polls suggest Mesa would win. So there is much at stake, and a small difference could make all the difference – the pressure on the new electoral court is correspondingly great. “We mobilized 100 percent of the security forces on election Sunday to prevent riots,” said Maria Cristina Claros, deputy court president in Santa Cruz.

She knows why: Her office is in the former Immigration Service because looting gangs set fire to the electoral court in the mid-term election dispute last year. After 14 years of stability, guaranteed by the hegemony of the MAS, Bolivia is now facing the instability of the 1990s again, fears sociologist Maria Teresa Zegada.