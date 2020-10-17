Debate on the CDU presidency: “The diversity of the party must finally become visible in the administration” – politics

The candidates for the CDU presidency will stand together on a stage for the first time today to answer questions from a party audience. Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen have been invited to Berlin by the CDU youth organization Junge Union (JU). JU members are connected via video conference.

Each of the applicants has five minutes to demonstrate why they represent a young Germany. The order was signed for the camera – with the result: Armin Laschet for Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen.

Laschet spoke out for the expansion of renewables, a digitization ministry at the federal level – and demanded that the party’s diversity “finally become visible in the administration”. He exceeded his time by two minutes.

Merz stated that the CDU was the last Christian Democratic party in Europe. For him, Germany needs change: “We have become too slow.” It should no longer be at the expense of future generations.

Röttgen demanded that the “only people’s party in Germany” be more feminine, younger and more interesting. He pointed out that he had grown up in the Junge Union – and without it never would have gotten this far: as a candidate for the highest office in the party.

It was eagerly awaited how the candidates would interact with each other. Do they attack each other personally? In the CDU, it is feared that after a narrow result in the presidential elections, the party could enter the super election year 2021 with federal elections and six state elections.

At the end of the event on Saturday evening, JU boss Tilman Kuban wants to start a two-week member survey of the youth organization about the CDU presidency. The result is considered the recommendation of the party’s youth for election as a CDU leader. The JU – the joint youth organization of the CDU and CSU – claims to have nearly 100,000 members. Of the 1001 delegates at the CDU Party Congress, about 100 belong to the JU.

According to a survey, citizens would not want any of the three candidates to become CDU president. In the Kantar Institute survey for the Funke media group, 22 percent said they likely believed federal health minister Jens Spahn was a good CDU leader.

Several CDU politicians also want Spahn to run. However, he does not even sign up for the party chairmanship, but plays in a team with NRW Prime Minister Laschet – if Laschet wins, Spahn becomes deputy party leader.

In the survey, 19 percent believed that the ex-Union faction leader Merz would likely be a good CDU chairman, 17 percent named Laschet and 8 percent named the foreign politician Röttgen. According to previous plans, the successor to party chairman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will be elected on December 4 at the CDU federal party conference in Stuttgart, which has been shortened to one day due to the corona crisis. (Teaspoon, dpa)