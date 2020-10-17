iPhone 12/12 Pro: How to restart, shut down, or put the device in DFU mode

Apple just launched pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (the ones for the iPhone mini and 12 Pro Max will be launched later. If your last iPhone had a “Home” button (the one before the iPhone X), you did Sure, you’re asking how to force restart, turn off your future iPhone 12, or switch to DFU mode.

Restart the iPhone 12 (Mini) / iPhone 12 Pro (Max).

To quickly restart iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro without going through settings, all you need to do is:

Press and release the volume + button. Then press and release the volume down button. Press and hold the Power button until you see the Apple logo

This trick will save you time by avoiding the steps of turning off and then turning on your iPhone.

Turn off your iPhone 12 (Mini / Pro / Pro / Max)

Press and hold either volume button and the side button until you see the Power off slider.

Drag the slider and wait for your device to turn off. To turn it back on, press and hold the side button (on the right side of your iPhone) until you see the Apple logo.

You can also turn off your iPhone from Settings by going to Settings> General> Turn Off (at the bottom of the page).

Switch to DFU mode on your iPhone 12 (Mini) / 12 Pro (Max)

Here are the few steps to switch iPhone 12 to DFU mode (or recovery mode). Other iPhones that no longer have the Home button are also identified.

Turn off your iPhone. Connect it to your computer. Open iTunes (or the Finder on a Mac running MacOS Catalina). Press the power button for 3 seconds. Press the power button without releasing the power button – for 10 seconds

DFU mode, which is similar to the well-known Safe Mode in Windows, is very useful for recovering a stuck iPhone or when it is having major problems working.