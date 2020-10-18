IPhone 12 and 12 Pro repair: Apple’s pricing has been revealed

Apple announces the prices for the repair of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro a few days after the smartphone was released. Depending on the case, there are some similarities to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple asks 75 euros to change the battery if the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is no longer guaranteed. This is obviously supported by Apple if the device is under warranty or AppleCare + insurance.

The cost of changing screens for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is 311 euros. It’s the same price for the iPhone 11 Pro, but not for the iPhone 11. Apple is charging 221 euros for this model. The $ 90 difference between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 is explained by the fact that the second has an OLED screen while the first has an LCD screen. And as everyone knows, the cost of the OLED screen is more important. For people with AppleCare +, the cost is 29 euros (regardless of the iPhone model).

Finally, the repair costs for other damage are 477 euros for the iPhone 12 and 591 euros for the iPhone 12 Pro. For the iPhone 11 the price is 431 euros. For the iPhone 11 Pro it is 591 euros. For this price, Apple completely replaces the iPhone. And for those who have AppleCare +, the cost is 99 euros (regardless of the iPhone model).

Repair prices for iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max?

As we can see, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max repair prices are currently not disclosed. They’ll be in early November, right before these two iPhones are released. Apple will be offering them for pre-order on November 6th and for purchase on November 13th. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro can be pre-ordered as of yesterday.