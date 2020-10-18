Here is the little box of iPhones without a charger or headphones

Apple recently changed the box of its iPhones. It’s now more compact for one simple reason: there are no charger or headphones. It’s not just the iPhone 12, by the way. In fact, the other iPhones still on sale (like the iPhone 11) also have this new box.

YouTuber Rjey bought a new iPhone 11 and it only has the new box. Rjey takes the opportunity to give an overview and compare it with the other boxes. As we can see, there is actually a noticeable difference to the previous models. There’s one more difference: Apple now only includes one Apple sticker compared to two before.

Boxes for iPhone 5s, iPhone 11 (2020) and iPhone 8

The content is easy to see. Apple offers the iPhone, the USB-C to Lightning cable, documentation, a sticker and the accessories for opening the drawer for the SIM card.

This new box is for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR. It’s in place now. However, if you buy a new model today, you may have the old format. It all depends on the inventory and the warehouse the iPhone came from.

As a reminder, Apple has removed the charger and headphones from the packaging for environmental reasons. Some think this is mainly a way to save money as adding 5G will add a cost to the iPhone 12.