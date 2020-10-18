If the number continues to rise like now: SPD health expert Lauterbach warns against local shutdowns – Politics

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach counts on people’s behavior in the fight against the coronavirus – less on containment measures. “It will depend on how the population behaves. That is more important than individual measures. Many conditions are difficult to control anyway,” said the doctor in the newspapers of the Funke media group.

If the coronavirus continues to spread so quickly, Lauterbach expects local shutdowns in Germany. “It’s very simple. The R-value is around 1.3. If we don’t bring that down, the daily number of cases will rise so quickly in a very short time that the clinics and health authorities will be exceeded. Then there will be local shutdowns. to be.” The reproduction number, also called the R value, indicates how many other people an infected person infects. According to the Robert Koch Institute management report on Saturday evening, the R-value was 1.4.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 5,587 new corona infections in Germany early Sunday morning, a week earlier there were 3,483 new cases. On Saturday, a peak of 7,830 was reached for the third time in a row. The number of recorded cases is usually lower on Sundays and Mondays, also because not all health authorities send data to the RKI on weekends.

Chancellor Angela Merkel asked people on Saturday to limit social contacts and travel less given the sky-high number of corona infections. “We must do everything we can now to ensure that the virus does not spread uncontrollably. Every day counts now,” said the CDU politician in her weekly video message.

The CDU politician received support for her call from the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder. The CSU chief told the newspaper “Bild”: “The situation is serious. If we don’t take countermeasures quickly, Corona will get out of hand. Anyone who hesitates risks a second lockdown. Caution, prudence and solidarity have never been more important. been as now. ”

SPD boss calls on young people to show more solidarity

Criticism came from FDP leader Christian Lindner, telling the paper: “When the Chancellor sees such a drama, she should immediately submit a government statement. A podcast does not replace the debate in the Bundestag when it comes to fundamental rights.”

SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans called on the younger generation to be more careful and solid. “ We have to say very unequivocally to this generation, which in our society is a major warning against many ethical issues such as climate protection or international conflicts: it is not just about you here, but your behavior also puts others at risk, especially the weaker ones. “Walter-Borjans said to the” Spiegel “. At the same time, he stressed that” you shouldn’t hire a whole generation with a bad character. “

CDU politician Kretschmer wants help from the Bundeswehr

Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer is calling for more support from the Bundeswehr to the health authorities in the fight against the corona virus. “We are in the exponential phase,” said the CDU politician from “Bild am Sonntag”. “We have to expect that the number of new infections will double every three or four days. This pushes health authorities to their limits in following up contacts of positively tested cases and we can no longer break the infection chains. “

According to Kretschmer, the health authorities urgently need to be upgraded. “The Bundeswehr must be more closely involved and employees of the ministries must be seconded. The police must help regulators to monitor the measures. ‘

Two out of three Germans are very satisfied with the corona policy

According to a survey, more than two-thirds of Germans are generally satisfied with the federal government’s corona crisis management. In a survey conducted by the Kantar opinion research institute, 68 percent of respondents rated leadership as “fairly good” on behalf of “Bild am Sonntag”. It’s “pretty bad” for 27 percent. 4 percent answered “don’t know”.

On Saturday, the Federal President’s office announced that Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had gone into quarantine. One of his bodyguards had tested positive for the virus. A first corona test with the head of state was negative. Steinmeier of course remains in quarantine, he is currently in his service villa in Berlin-Dahlem. Steinmeier will be tested again in the coming days. (dpa)