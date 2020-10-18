Traveling in Corona Times: Only a few countries still have an accommodation ban – political

The controversial stay ban for travelers from within German coronavirus risk areas currently only applies in a few federal states. North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Thuringia, Berlin and Bremen have not even implemented this controversial scheme. Cities and neighborhoods with more than 50 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days are generally considered high-risk areas.

In Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony and Brandenburg, the courts have provisionally annulled the ordinance. The government in Saarland suspended the residence ban last Friday, in Saxony and Bavaria it was canceled from Saturday. Hesse also plans to abolish the housing ban that has been in effect since the summer. The cabinet wants to discuss this on Monday.

The housing ban continues to apply in four countries:

In Hamburg, tourists from German risk areas must confirm in writing that they have not been in a German risk area in the past 14 days. Otherwise, you will have to submit a negative test. The administrative judge on Friday afternoon rejected the urgent application of a married couple from Cologne against the ban. The same applies to Schleswig-Holstein, where an urgent application against the accommodation ban failed, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has so far the strictest regulations. However, the quarantine requirement for tourists from German corona risk areas no longer applies from Wednesday. Then travelers only need a negative corona test that is not older than 48 hours.

Day tourists from risk areas are still not allowed to visit Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) said stays without an overnight stay “are still not possible”. And for travel from risk areas abroad, the fact remains that “there must be a first test, five days of quarantine and then a second test for free testing”.

The temporary suspension of the stay ban in Brandenburg is raising hope in the travel industry. “I hope that we can win some guests and that tourists go on short holidays,” said the president of the hotel and restaurant association (Dehoga) Brandenburg Olaf Schöpe. Due to the accommodation ban, about 50 percent of bookings were lost during the autumn holidays. “The decision is a relief and an obligation to continue to take measures so that guests can feel safe”. (AFP, dpa)