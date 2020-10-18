Politicians must show post-corona perspectives: we can! – Politics

Corona is also coming to an end. But hardly anyone bearing state liability seems to take this into account. This refusal upsets and frustrates many. The term “new normalcy” could have an outright sabotaging effect, suggesting that an entirely new era has dawned. “Does that never stop?” More and more people rage and sigh.

In fact, it is about a temporarily changed normality. The natural disaster is manageable, as all expertise proves. The change in daily life is a crucial intermediate phase, a difficult phase.

On the global journey, the process needs as much solidarity as possible, and it needs two central messages: every society must go through this together. And: all societies will get out of there.

Hope is needed. Trust should suggest a silver lining. Politicians must show the population through binoculars the view of the current steamship, especially if more drastic measures are needed in the meantime.

Politics must now overcome the rigid

But those responsible currently often seem fixated in a nu-rigidity rather than bringing post-corona perspectives into play. They are probably mainly afraid of one thing: giving the wrong date when they could be measured later. But no one in their right mind expects to see a day X in the calendar.

On the other hand, optimistic signals are indispensable as a basis for a willingness to understand. If the view is missing, the attitude is stimulated: let’s dance on the volcano! The lower the hope, the more popular the dangerous sport of rule-breaking, whether in a cool, autonomous way, folly screwed up, or bourgeois arrogant. And without hope, isolated desperate moments are much more likely in traumatic situations.

However, the better decisions are communicated and prospects outside of them now become recognizable, the more motivated are rules, regulations, guidelines, guidelines, restrictions that must be observed. And the more pragmatically the citizens deal with it.

For example, many homeowners are likely to stop renting out shops rather than tenants during the recession, provided they have a view of the future. People fearlessly long for holidays and parties, for clarity for work and education. All of this must be and remain a goal.

The pandemic will be delayed

In all likelihood, there will be a gradual transition to the post-Covid era over time. Meanwhile, the understanding of protection will become clearer, treatments will be better, and vaccinations will most likely take place. Certainly, there is generally more routine elasticity in responding to the infection process, also through the flexible organization of work and school and through nationally uniform standards tailored to the region.

As collective learning and scientific advancements flourish, the pandemic will slow down and eventually end. This must be communicated permanently and in parallel with all new regulations. Flamboyant promises à la Donald Trump (“Covid just disappears!”) Are of course not good. Realistic, comprehensible explanations are needed. The better a population understands what it is about, the sooner

she acts in solidarity. And the clearer the glimmer of hope, the more resilient solidarity becomes.