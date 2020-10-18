Berlin SPD leaders distance themselves from Greens and left: Giffey and Saleh want to change course – politics

The designated state presidents of the Berlin SPD, Franziska Giffey and Raed Saleh, distinguish themselves on important points of the politics of the incumbent red-red-green senate. They argue, among other things, for building the previously separated areas and living with mobility and transport into one large urban development administration, of which the SPD wants to take over leadership: “This is a key service for us.”

Giffey and Saleh also keep their distance from the Greens and the left in domestic and economic policy. In an interview with Tagesspiegel, former Neukölln district mayor Giffey announced an ideology-free policy for the middle of society: “We are developing a pragmatic, citizen-centered program.”

Considering the scene around the Rigaer Strasse in Friedrichshain and the different attitudes about it in the coalition, Giffey demands: “We have to speak a clear language with left-wing extremism and show clear boundaries. Anyone who loots through the city, smears everything, smashes windows, sets cars on fire, injures people, cannot justify this by campaigning for fair rents or affordable housing. ”

Giffey and Saleh want to come up with a “social democratic security concept”: “We create security for those who cannot buy it.”

Giffey and Saleh, who are jointly eligible at a state party congress on October 31, are clearly committed to free economic development against the background of disputes in the coalition: “Our signal, our message to the economy is: we are very welcome”, says Saleh, who has been leader of the SPD in the Berlin House of Representatives since 2011.

Dedication to the car

Giffey is specifically committed to the controversial Karstadt plans on Hermannplatz: “The new building on the historic model would simply be great for the city. But our overall aim is to promote a development in which the economy is seen not as an opponent, but as a partner. “

Especially when it comes to transport and social issues, Giffey and Saleh rely on clear changes in politics, which have been shaped by the left and the Greens. In transport policy, this becomes clear in the commitment to cars and the extension of the metro.

Giffey believes it is imperative that Berlin as a metropolitan region not only grow in height, but also ‘in width’. She sees parallels with the development of Berlin 100 years ago, when the city also grew strongly and planned underground connections ‘in the open air’: ‘And we have to do exactly the same today.’ This would also ease the housing market in inner-city neighborhoods. Giffey says.

Saleh also demands that Berlin must now “build, build, build”. Both do not want to extend the rent ceiling after five years, instead a rent index should apply again.

According to Giffey, Berlin should “remain a free city for the most diverse life plans of people”, but she also says: “Not everything that the district mayor of the Greens in Friedrichshain defends as an alternative housing project promotes a respectful and good living together.”

Giffey wants Berlin to be number one in digital schools

On the issue of administrative reform to resolve unclear responsibilities, Giffey rejects centralization, while Saleh criticizes the veto power of the district’s mayors. Both are dependent on more staff, which they want to acquire through better pay and equipment in their workplaces: “When you look at what the employment offices, civil offices and police stations in Berlin sometimes look like, nobody says: Wow, it’s cool to here to work, ”says Giffey. A change of mentality is also needed.

In terms of education policy, Giffey’s goal is for Berlin to become “number one in digital schools – both in terms of equipment and media skills”. That aside, Berlin’s education policy can be “pretty impressive” in a national comparison, she says.

When Giffey will declare her candidacy for mayor, she will leave it open. On the issue of taking up official duties early, she says, “I am happy to be Federal Secretary of the Family and I have many more plans in this office.”