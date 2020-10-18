Decapitation of a teacher in France: security authorities fear copycat acts in Germany – politics

The brutal Islamic attack on a teacher in France terrifies German security authorities. “We see the danger of copycat acts,” a senior expert told the Tagesspiegel. Such an act “can also happen in Germany”. On Friday, an 18-year-old Russian-Chechen refugee history and geography teacher Samuel Paty stabbed with a butcher knife in the Parisian suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine and beheaded him. The motive was hatred for 47-year-old Paty. He was talking about the controversial Mohammed cartoons in class about freedom of speech.

After the crime, the killer posted a photo of the victim and hateful slogans against Paty and French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter. The hitman also threatened the police who were chasing him and was shot. The attack caused horror outside France and is a testament to the danger posed by the anger of radicalized Muslims over Muhammad cartoons.

Macron: Paty taught his students freedom of speech

Macron spoke of an “Islamist terrorist attack” in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Friday evening. Paty was murdered because he “taught his students freedom of speech, freedom to believe and not to believe”. Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) wrote on Twitter that “we should never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terror, extremism and violence”.

In September, a Pakistani had injured two journalists

German authorities are concerned that the attack could incite young Muslims in Germany who have already been radicalized through terror videos because of its extreme cruelty and motive. Caricatures of the prophet “remain a spark that can still fly,” the safety expert warned.

In September, an 18-year-old Pakistani man seriously injured two journalists with a cleaver in front of “Charlie Hebdo’s” former office in Paris. Shortly before that, the magazine published Mohammed cartoons – commenting on the start of the trial of 13 men and a woman who allegedly assisted the two terrorists in the attack on “Charlie Hebdo” in January 2015. Al Qaeda Islamists shot 12 people down, including several members of the magazine’s editorial staff. The attack was an act of revenge for the publication of Muhammad’s cartoons.

Fanatic Muslims set fire to messages from Denmark

The revolt among Muslims started after the Danish newspaper “Jyllands Posten” published twelve satirical drawings in September 2005 showing Mohammed. In Islamic countries, the view is widespread that Muhammad should not be portrayed, even though such a prohibition is not in the Quran. The caricatures sparked violent protests in predominantly Muslim states. Fanatic Muslims set fire to Denmark’s embassies in Beirut and Damascus, and more than a dozen Christians died in a pogrom in Nigeria.

German media were also at risk

Anger was also directed at Germany, as several newspapers, including the Tagesspiegel, reprinted some caricatures from the “Jyllands Posten” in February 2006 – as a pledge for freedom of speech and freedom of the press. The media houses were also at risk. In March 2006, a Pakistani man with a knife broke into the Axel Springer building in Berlin to murder the then editor-in-chief of “Welt”, Roger Köppel. The police stopped the attacker.

In July 2006, two Lebanese bombed two regional trains at Cologne Central Station. However, the explosion of the explosives hidden in suitcases did not come about due to a technical defect. One of the perpetrators was caught in Germany and used as a motive the anger at the reprint of the Mohammed cartoons in the “Welt”, the Tagesspiegel and other German newspapers. The higher regional court in Düsseldorf sentenced the perpetrator to 12 years in prison.

Anis Amri’s attack in Berlin was a counterfeit act

In view of the recent attacks in France, the German authorities fear that the danger of Islamic terror in the Federal Republic will become acute again. “I hope it doesn’t start again,” said the expert questioned by Tagesspiegel. Warnings against copycat actions had already been confirmed. After an Islamist murdered 86 people in a truck in Nice in July 2016, Tunisian Anis Amri drove a truck in Berlin into the Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz five months later. Twelve people were killed in the attack.