Many participants without mask in Dortmund: “silk cherry” protest against corona measures – politics

According to the police, around 1,100 people demonstrated against the Corona demands in the center of Dortmund on Sunday. Police reported that many participants in the “lateral thinking” initiative did not wear mouth and nose protection or take off their masks.

A spokeswoman said the organizer had relied on the fact that many were exempt from wearing masks with medical certificates. Several forgeries were found during checks and criminal proceedings were instituted. About 200 people with a certificate would have been assigned to a separate area.

In addition, two reports were made on suspicion of sedition. The Dortmund police had prepared with a large contingent for the approximately 3,000 protesters who had originally signed up. Police said 1100 arrived on Sunday evening.

Dortmund is one of the cities to have passed the highest corona warning threshold – with more than 50 new infections calculated for 100,000 residents in seven days. On Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute showed the so-called seven-day incidence here at 66.5. This means that stricter protective measures such as mask requirements also apply in pedestrian areas and in busy places.

A lone counter-protester with “Corona kills. Wear masks!” Shield

The banners of the “silk cherry” bore slogans like “Corona Dictatorship Union” or “Live the Basic Law – Against the Vaccine Mafia”. A mask – worn under the nose – read “Snout”. A lone counter-demonstrator held up his sign in the crowd that read, “Corona is killing. Wear masks! ”

According to the police, there were no riots on Sunday afternoon. A woman was reported for cursing those present in the congregation. She also climbed onto a stage without permission.

The authorities had announced in advance that they would take consistent action against harmful behavior. The police also used a drone for this. Small group division of a maximum of five people, minimum distances and mouth and nose coverage were prescribed. (dpa)