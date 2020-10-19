Letter to 200,000 traders: UK prepares companies for “no deal” Brexit policy

Britain is calling on British entrepreneurs to prepare to leave the European Union (EU) without a deal. Some 200,000 merchants would receive a letter outlining new customs and tax regulations, the government said Sunday evening. “Make no mistake, there will be changes in just 75 days and the clock is ticking for businesses,” said UK cabinet secretary Michael Gove. Now everyone must work together so that Britain can take advantage of the new opportunities that would emerge “of an independent trading nation with control over its own borders, territorial waters and laws.”

The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) accused the government of being responsible for the lack of preparation by companies. “With the threefold burden of a coronavirus resurgence, tightened restrictions and a disorderly exit from the EU after the transition period, it is no wonder companies are struggling to prepare,” said Adam Marshall, director general of the BCC . Businesses are tired of constantly navigating new “cliffs and deadlines” as they grapple with fundamental challenges posed by the pandemic. He continues to hope for an agreement with the EU. “A deal would give companies more clarity to plan”.

According to an agency report, the UK could amend a controversial but pending internal market law to negotiate a deal with the EU. As it stands, the law would allow the UK government to repeal parts of its binding divorce treaty with the EU.

For the next Brexit negotiations, the fronts between the EU and Great Britain have hardened. To continue the stalled negotiations, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will again travel to London on Monday for talks. According to the European Commission, he and British negotiator David Frost will discuss the further “shape” of the talks.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared further negotiations pointless if the EU does not “fundamentally change” its position.

If no compromise could be reached, a “hard Brexit” with dire consequences for the economy would still become a reality eleven months after Britain’s departure from the EU. Because around the turn of the year, the British will also leave the internal market of the EU and the common customs union after a transitional phase. The main points of contention with Brussels are fair competition, the control of a future agreement and fishing rights for EU fishermen in UK waters. (AFP, Reuters)