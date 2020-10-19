Apple shipped the first iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Apple shipped the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which were pre-ordered by early customers on Friday. The phones leave Foxconn’s warehouse in China directly.

Customers say their follow-up on Apple’s website hasn’t changed. UPS, on the other hand, is a bit more talkative, telling them that their package is “In Transit”. It states that delivery will be on October 21st, but UPS states the “tentative date”. As a reminder, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available on October 23rd.

IPhone tracking is already active when you have UPS of my choice. Pic.twitter.com/V7uOU9BnSq

– ً (@PhoneDaPosites) October 18, 2020

U guys might want to check your iPhone 12 order because mine says it hasn’t shipped yet but when I check my ups it says my iPhone 12 Pro will be delivered on the 21st two days before pic.twitter launch should. com / n4QB3Iyas3

– ILM24 (@ pwned24k) October 18, 2020

Apple has worked with UPS and other delivery services in the past to ensure the new iPhones are delivered on time, not early. This is generally respected by UPS and others, but some customers still manage to get the package in advance.

Apple currently only offers the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro for pre-order. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be pre-ordered on November 6th and purchased on November 13th.

While waiting for the new iPhones, customers have already received their new accessories. We find the suitcases and, above all, the MagSafe wireless charger. This provides 15W of power for the new Apple phones.