Protégé of ex-president Morales: left-wing candidate wins presidential elections in Bolivia – politics

Left-wing candidate Luis Arce is expected to have won the presidential election in Bolivia. According to a post-election poll published by Unitel after the election on Sunday, Arce received 52.4 percent of the vote and is well ahead of his main rival, conservative ex-president Carlos Mesa, at 31.5 percent.

The left-wing candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) is a protégé of Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales and was far ahead of Mesa in pre-election polls. Morales resigned after re-election about a year ago, overshadowed by allegations of manipulation in the face of mass protests and pressure from the military.

He was the first indigenous president of Latin America to rule Bolivia for 13 years. He now lives in exile in Argentina.

Bolivia is currently headed by a transitional government under conservative Jeanine Áñez. The 7.3 million eligible voters ruled the two chambers of Congress, in which the MAS currently has a majority, in parallel with the presidential election. (AFP)