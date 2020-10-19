Chinese or Indian-American web giants can join the European cloud project

The 22 founding members of GAIA-X recently formed an association to formalize the creation of this European cloud project. While the original idea was to offer an alternative to American or Chinese solutions, Peter Altmaier, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, recently said that GAIA-X could accommodate American, Chinese and Indian technology companies. .

GAIA-X is open to Chinese and Indian-American companies

Among the first interested parties, we already know that the lobbyist Digital Europe, which is one of its members Google, Apple and Facebook, has applied to be part of the European collective. The German minister finally wants to expand the scope of this project, which was originally only intended as a European project. Finally, companies like Google, Microsoft, IBM or even Tencent, who are also preparing a cloud offer in France, can participate in GAIA-X.

It’s amazing and seems to violate the principle of creating GAIA-X, which exactly tried to offer an alternative to these web giants. According to Federal Minister Peter Altmaier, however, the focus of the project is on bringing together the providers of existing services and infrastructures in a repository in which mandatory attributes are listed, such as the American Cloud Act ”.

With a specific search engine, customers can search for the supplier of their choice based on precise and customizable criteria. However, the Chinese and Indian-American companies that will integrate the project will have limited influence on the functioning of GAIA-X, according to the minister’s statements. For example, they cannot be authorized to become members of the board of directors.

Creation of a “European Federation for Cloud Computing”

During his speech on GAIA-X, Peter Altmaier also announced the signing of a joint declaration on cloud computing technologies with the aim of forming a “European Federation for Cloud Computing”. So far, all members of the European Union have signed with the exception of Cyprus and Denmark. The aim of this signature is to get the European states to cooperate in the creation of European cloud systems. A European offer must emerge and be competitive with the solutions currently on the market.

According to the high-ranking German official “European Federation of Cloud Computing” must: Help us to connect existing cloud infrastructures and further develop GAIA-X. “In the declaration it is obviously stated that GAIA-X, despite its openness to the rest of the world in will not be subject to the laws of any foreign jurisdiction. Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, said this alliance could be operational before the end of 2020.