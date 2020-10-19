4.9 percent increase in Q3: Chinese economy recovers more slowly than expected – economy

As a sign of continued recovery after the koruna’s collapse, the Chinese economy grew again in the third quarter. As reported by the Beijing Bureau of Statistics on Monday, the second largest economy grew by 4.9 percent year on year.

That’s less than many analysts had hoped. According to a survey by the Chinese trade magazine Caixin, an average increase of 5.5 percent was expected. However, the result was enough for China to more than offset the previous decline in the spring. According to official figures, the Chinese economy grew by 0.7 percent in the first nine months of the year.

For the first time since official records began in 1992, China reported negative economic growth of 6.8 percent in the first quarter.

The economy then picked up again as the country was able to get the virus under control faster than other countries through strict measures such as the closure of megacities, strict isolation and a ban on entry. In the second quarter, growth was back to 3.2 percent.

According to the statistical office, there were also general improvements in the third quarter in other important indicators: industrial production increased by 5.8 percent and retail sales increased by 0.9 percent compared to the previous year.

There have been almost no new infections in China for months, so life and economic activity is returning to normal.

Economists expect China to be the only major economy this year to end the year with positive growth. The recovery is progressing faster than expected, according to last week’s new IMF forecast.

In Germany, a decline of 6.0 percent is expected this year

According to this, Chinese economic production will increase by 1.9 percent this year, which is 0.9 percentage points more than in the June estimate. For 2021, the money fund still expects growth of 8.2 percent.

In Germany, a decline of 6.0 percent and then 4.2 percent is expected this year. According to the forecast, the US economy will shrink by 4.3 percent in 2020 and then grow by 3.1 percent next year.

In addition to extensive economic aid, the Chinese economy has also recently benefited from stronger foreign trade. As announced by the Beijing Customs Administration last week, exports of the second largest economy rose 9.9 percent year on year in September. In the same period, imports therefore increased by 13.2 percent. (DPA)