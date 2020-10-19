“A parliament cannot let that happen”: sharp criticism of the planned expansion of the special Corona rights for Spahn – politics

Members of the Bundestag from various parties have criticized the increase in powers for the federal government in the corona crisis. “For nearly nine months, the government has been issuing regulations in federal, state and local governments that restrict people’s freedoms in a way never before seen in post-war Germany, without even having an elected parliament there once. has voted on, “said the SPD. Legal expert Florian Post of the newspaper “Bild” (monthly edition).

Post also criticized “Bild” for the Chancellor’s meeting with the prime ministers of the federal states. The Basic Law does not include a conference between the Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states. This is “not intended as a legislative body”. He is tired of this approach. It is not about the “indisputable need for action”, it is about asking and involving the elected parliaments.

“This is a worrying development,” said Deputy Carsten Linnemann (CDU) of the Union Group’s “Bild”. Parliament must “once again take up its role as legislator with more confidence and fulfill it”.

On Friday, it was announced that the Federal Ministry of Health wants to extend and expand the special rights for Spahn after March 31, 2021 in an urgent procedure. The new version of the Infection Protection Act would allow Spahn to enact regulations himself, as far as this is “necessary to protect the population from the risk of serious communicable diseases”. This is stated in a bill that AFP has received. First the “Rheinische Post” reported on the design.

Among other things, the draft provides that the Federal Minister of Health can control international and national travel at its discretion and issue regulations for airports and seaports if the contamination situation requires it. To this end, according to the draft, “national protection measures” should be established by regulation. The template also provides that all citizens have free access to a possible corona vaccine.

The new version of the law would also mean that travelers returning from risk areas are at risk of losing their earnings: if they have to go into quarantine after returning from a designated risk area, they should not be entitled to compensation for loss of income.

So far section 56 of the Infection Protection Act stipulates that employees who have to go into quarantine receive compensation for the lost income.

CDU economic politician Jana Schimke warned in the “Bild” that authorization bases should be used with caution and “only in exceptional cases”. This is understandable when medical personnel are deployed in a pandemic. “But in a parliamentary democracy, I think it’s problematic to empower the federal government with regular laws,” Schimke said.

Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) warns against damaging democracy if major decisions to combat the corona pandemic continue to be taken by federal and state governments rather than parliament. “If we as a parliament do not fulfill our task now, democracy will be permanently damaged,” Kubicki said Sunday evening at an event of the newspaper “Bild”. “It is the job of parliament to make essential decisions, not the job of the members of the government.”

FDP politician Kuhle: Parliament needs to be more involved

FDP domestic politician Konstantin Kuhle told the “Rheinische Post”: “After the Bundestag granted the federal government special rights to fight the corona pandemic for a limited period of time in March this year, the Federal Ministry of Health now wants to make them permanent.” According to Kuhnle, this step would be one. permanent shift of powers from the legislature to the federal government. “A confident parliament cannot let that happen,” the FDP politician continued.

Kuhle called on Bundestag president Wolfgang Schäuble to act against Spahn “so that Parliament becomes more involved in the decisions of the Corona crisis”.

SPD legal policy spokesman Johannes Fechner said: “The decisions of the administrative courts show that the legislative powers for the executive are too vague, especially when it comes to restricting fundamental rights.”

The population will only have confidence in the decisions if the corona protection measures are legally safe and not destroyed by the courts.

Coalition partner SPD has already announced that it opposes the plans. However, the SPD does not want to cooperate in expanding the powers of the minister. “It will not be like that,” said AFP of the SPD group. The SPD does not agree with the expiry of the power to issue regulations for the minister: this concerns “far-reaching violations of fundamental rights”. The SPD also complained that the ministry had put the proposal to a vote “very soon”. (AFP, Tsp)