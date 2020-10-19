IPhone 12 sales will be high like iPhone 6

Apple hit hard six years ago with its iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. According to the operator, Apple will be able to regain this level of sales with its various iPhone 12 models.

Taiwanese operators are seeing significant demand for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which have been available for pre-order for a few days. He told himself it only took 45 minutes to sell all of the first stocks. However, the vendors haven’t indicated how many iPhone 12s and iPhone 12 Pro they have for pre-order.

Today, Taiwanese operators are finding that the demand for new iPhones is high. Customers seem to like the different formats, the flat bezels, the performance boost, the improved photos, and the 5G support. As a result, sales of the iPhone 12 should be substantial.

Apple presented the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus in September 2014. It’s the best-selling line of iPhones. In the two quarters following its release, 135.6 million iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were sold. It is still mounted afterwards.

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus had larger screens (4.7 and 5.5 inches). The iPhone 5s and earlier models had a 4-inch screen. Suffice it to say, this makes a notable difference, especially on the iPhone 6 Plus.