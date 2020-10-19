League of Legends Wild Rift: The Open Beta Approaches Europe (Trailer)

League of Legends Wild Rift is widespread at Apple’s last conference and is about to be released. After a long closed beta, Riot Games will (FINALLY!) Start the open beta on October 27th. Mobile gamers in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand can therefore test LoL Wild Rift before the rest of the world. The other good news is that this time the second open beta will take place in Europe, Taiwan, Oceania, and Vietnam. This second beta starts in the first week of December.

Riot Games also uses this video from the step developer to remind them that the blind monk Lee Sink will be the next playable hero to incorporate this mobile version. Again, the character was originally announced during the iPhone 12/12 Pro Keynote. The next patch of the closed beta will also contain a preview of 6 more characters, namely the members of the K / DA group as well as Evelyn, Kaysa, Alkali and Seraphine.