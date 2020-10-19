Podcast creators can insert songs in their entirety

Music streaming company Spotify announced on October 14, 2020 that it was testing a new podcast format to allow listeners to fully hear songs. The music can be inserted by the creator of the podcast himself. To date, the content creator has only been able to insert brief examples.

What about copyright?

This new feature is a first in the global podcast market. It enables content creators to get rid of the copyright that is pre-negotiated between Spotify and musicians. Only Spotify Premium subscribers can hear the full songs. You can like, save and access detailed information about each track without leaving the page of the podcast being listened to. Other users only hear a 30-second preview of each audio track.

In the same category

Interview: Gary Shapiro reveals a CES 2021 like no other

For music artists, Spotify ensures that they are paid as usual, i.e. as if a user had searched for a track or discovered their music on a playlist.

Follow the podcast strategy

Developers can take advantage of this new functionality through the Anchor Podcast Maker app. Spotify bought this company in 2019. Initially, Anchor users based in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland will have access to these messages. Podcast creation option. Episodes created by Anchor users are only accessible through Spotify and are not distributed on other platforms.

Along with this announcement, Spotify is launching seven new original podcast series utilizing this new format and positioning music as a priority. For example, our love song shows couples telling the story of their favorite love song. 10 songs that made me do it feature an artist or celebrity donating the collection of their favorite songs.

The Swedish giant’s strategy is to make Spotify the most attractive platform for podcast creators. In recent years, the company has relied heavily on the growth of this format. The increase in investment in this area also appears to be bearing fruit. On February 5, 2020, Spotify announced that podcast listening was up 200% in 2019 compared to the previous year.