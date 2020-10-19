The demand for the iPhone 12 Pro would be significantly higher than expected

Operators seem particularly optimistic about pre-orders for the iPhone 12. Ming Chi Kuo believes that demand for the iPhone 12 Pro will be significantly higher than expected. Just a few days ago, the famous analyst estimated that the iPhone 12 would make up around 40 to 45% of the total iPhone distributed (up from 15 to 20% in the previous estimate). The pre-order period has fundamentally changed these forecasts.

Indeed, the new data recovered by Kuo openly balances the situation. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max would thus make up 30 and 35%, respectively, of the iPhones distributed in the quarter, while the iPhone 12 Mini should be satisfied with a Pdm that fluctuates between 10 and 15% (up from 20 to 25% previously) . . The Chinese market is reportedly sulking the iPhone Mini, whose screen is considered too small. For Kuo, a significant proportion of iPhone users would stick to the highest quality models. A visibly larger part than expected.