Global Air Fresheners Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2027

Global air fresheners market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14028.37 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for air care and rising prevalence for better air quality is major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Air Fresheners Market By Product Type (Sprays/Aerosols, Electric Air Fresheners, Evaporative Air Freshener, Gels Air Fresheners, Candles Air Fresheners, Other Air Fresheners), Application (Households, Corporate, Car, Others), Costumers (Individual Customer, Enterprise Customer), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Air Fresheners Market

Air fresheners are the products which are used commercial and residential interiors to keep the air fresh and soothing. Their main function is to remove the foul smell from the room. Sprays, electric air fresheners, candles air fresheners, electric air fresheners etc. are some of the common types of the air fresheners. They are widely used in schools, hospitals, offices, homes etc. They usually consist of ingredients like mineral oil, glycol, and aerosol propellants. Increasing demand for electric air fresheners is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing deposable income is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for premium air fresheners is another factor driving the market growth

Improvement in the living standards of the people is another factor driving the market growth,

Launch of new products and fragrance is another important factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

High production cost is restraining the market growth

Availability of the substitute in the market is another factor restraining the market growth.

Global air fresheners market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of air fresheners market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global air fresheners market are Procter & Gamble, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej.com, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Farcent Enterprise Co., Ltd, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Energizer Brands, Bluemagic Films, Church & Dwight Co., Inc.., Scott’s Liquid Gold, Amway., Dr.Marcus International, Beaumont Products, Inc., Dabur.com, Julius Sämann Ltd.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

