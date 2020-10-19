2.2 million ads intended to hinder Facebook’s rejected vote

In an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, Nick Clegg, vice president of international affairs and communications at Facebook, claimed that the social network had rejected more than 2 million ads trying to obstruct voting in the US election. . Widely highlighted in 2016, the social network is doing everything it can to improve its image.

The numbers presented by Nick Clegg are impressive and show the extent of Facebook’s role in modern politics. He said that in addition to the 2.2 million disapproved ads, 120,000 posts were removed and alerts placed on more than 150 million posts for the same reasons. The vice president also clarified that artificial intelligence had enabled the social network to delete billions of posts and fake accounts before they were even reported.

In addition to the algorithms, many moderators are actively working to ensure that Facebook does not interfere with the presidential elections: “35,000 employees take care of the security of our platforms and contribute to the elections,” added Nick Clegg. The social network is also preparing for the coming weeks, which will turn out to be very difficult. For example, it envisions several scenarios to anticipate a possible dispute over the outcome on the part of Donald Trump.

With Facebook investing so much, it’s not repeating the mistakes of the past. The Cambridge Analytica scandal, as well as the disinformation campaigns carried out by Russia through the American social network, have indeed sparked great sparks, to the point where his role played a role in the election of Donald Trump and in the Brexit vote was singled out. Following this, Facebook introduced fact-checking on its platform and is now working with almost 70 specialized media, including 5 French, recalls Nick Clegg. ABC and Snopes left the ship in 2018, however, which is rarely a good sign.

More recently, Facebook has taken numerous steps to cope with the U.S. presidential election, and the company has also had to fight disinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic, including banning ads against vaccines.

The social network’s efforts are to be welcomed, but it seems almost impossible to avoid overflows. Answers in a few weeks …