Global Hair Gel Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2027

Global Hair Gel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.79 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.49 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of natural hair gel and rising need for hair styling among younger population.

Global Hair Gel Market By Product (Water, Cream), Gender (Male, Female), Application (Curly Hair, Straight Hair), Distribution Channel (Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Online Retail, Department Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Hair Gel Market

The hair gel market is anticipated to grow due to the rising awareness regarding personal grooming. The people in urban areas are more concerned towards the latest fashion styles, trends and various brands. Hair gel helps in protecting the hair from pollution & other impurities. The need for cleansing and conditioning of hair arises as everyday travelling of people makes one’s hair unmanageable and dirty. To cater this need, the hair gels are very important and various companies are coming up with more innovations and varieties.

Market Drivers:

Rising preference of foreign brands among the working women and men is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing number of fashion concerned people across the world is also expected to stimulate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding different latest and creative styles is expected to restrain the market growth

Growing awareness related to the possible side-effects of using chemicals is also expected to hamper the market growth

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Hair Gel market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the industry.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global hair gel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hair gel market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Hair Gel market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered. Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis. Hair Gel Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution. Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value Hair Gel market share, and production market share by type. Hair Gel Market Size by Application: This section includes Hair Gel market consumption analysis by application. Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Hair Gel market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. Hair Gel Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Hair Gel market value chain, and sales channel analysis. Hair Gel Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hair gel market are L’Oreal International, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Company, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Bio Ionic, Avon Products, Inc., Alberto Balsam, Beauty Elite Group, mandom corp., COTY INC., Kérastase, Maestro’s Classic, Tasha Industries and DevCare Solutions, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Revlon, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., SkinFood, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Clarins, Alticor Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Yves Rocher, Maybelline New York and Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd.

