Suncare Products Market 2020 Global Market Share, Size, Opportunity, Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Statistics Data, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast To 2027

Global Suncare Products Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 17.58 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 27.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand among consumer for anti- ageing product is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Suncare Products Market By Type (Sun Protection, After Sun, Self- Tanning), Form (Cream, Gel, Lotion, Powder, Liquid, Wipes, Spray, Colored), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Departmental Store, Direct Sales, Discount Stores, Drug Stores, Salons, Speciality Stores, Other Channels), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Suncare Products Market

Suncare products are usually applied in skin so that they can protect it from the harmful effects of UV rays. They are used by large number of population so that they can keep their skin brighter and healthy. These products are available in the form of powder, cream, gel, lotion, wipes etc. These days there is demand for anti- ageing cream among consumer which is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness among consumer about the harmful effects of UV rays on skin is driving the growth of this market.

Growing demand for anti- ageing products is driving the market.

Market Restraint:

Availability of the local and low quality product is restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Suncare Products Market

By Type

Sun Protection

SPF 6-14

SPF 15-30

SPF 30-50

SPF 50+

After Sun

Self- Tanning

By Form

Cream

Gel

Lotion

Powder

Liquid

Wipes

Spray

Colored

By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Departmental Store

Direct Sales

Discount Stores

Drug Stores

Salons

Speciality Stores

Other Channels

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global suncare products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of suncare products market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the suncare products market are NEW AVON LLC, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf, BLISTEX INC., Clarins, Coty, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., LOreal, Shiseido Company, Limited, Estée Lauder Companies, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Lotus Herbals Limited, Procter & Gamble., Burt’s Bees.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-suncare-products-market?dw

