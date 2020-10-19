Business Travel Market 2020 Global Market Share, Size, Opportunity, Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Statistics Data, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast To 2027

Global Business Travel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1375.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1915.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in the travel and tourism industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Business Travel Market By Service (Transportation, Food & Lodging, Recreation Activity), Industry (Government, Corporate), Traveller (Group, Solo), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-business-travel-market&dw

Market Definition: Global Business Travel Market

Business travel is the journey which is done for the business or work purposes only. These are usually done to meet the customers, meeting at other company, to visit any worksite, building new partnership, strengthening relations between companies or for the promotion of any product. These days, conference rooms and meeting rooms are there in the hotel itself so that meeting can be held there.

Market Drivers:

Increase in urbanization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Development in the travel and tourism is driving the market.

Market Restraint:

Increase in the advanced technology like video conferencing is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Business Travel Market

By Service

Transportation

Food & Lodging

Recreation Activity

By Industry

Government

Corporate

By Traveller

Group

Solo

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Business Travel market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the industry.

Complete Report Is Available (Including Full Toc, List Of Tables & Figures, Graphs, And Chart) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-business-travel-market&dw

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. The growth in several industries will be impacted significantly while numerous other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Pre as well as post COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behaviour

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Points Covered in the Business Travel Market Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major Business Travelmarket players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the Business Travelmarket are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the Business Travelmarket are explained in detail.

Data and information by Business Travelmarket player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the Business Travelmarket. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Global business travel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of business travel market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the business travel market are Airbnb, Inc., American Express Company, Expedia, Inc., BCD Travel, CWT, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited, Hogg Robinson Ltd, Booking Holdings, Fareportal, WEXAS TRAVEL, Travel Leaders Group.

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries, kindly get in touch with us and our team will provide excellent assistance in customization of the report according to your requirements.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-business-travel-market

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ [email protected]