Whiskey Market 2020 Increasing Demand, Industry Share With Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study Pandemic, Analysis & Future Growth Analysis Report By Product Type, Industry Application And Future Technology 2027

Global whiskey market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.67 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid changes in the lifestyle of individuals resulted due to the increase in levels of disposable income.

Market Definition: Global Whiskey Market

Whiskey is an alcoholic beverage that is created through the fermentation of various different grains mash. They are made up of various different grains resulting in various different varieties of the product, and also aged for different time period in wooden caskets and barrels, resulting in varied taste, texture; all of these factors determine the pricing of the product.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of disposable income and resulting rise in demand for premium whiskey products is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Changes in lifestyle and increased population consuming whiskey is also expected to be a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High taxes and strict legal regulations by the various governments in the different regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Various health concerns and issues related with the consumption of whiskey is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Top Key Players are

Accolade Wines Allagash Brewing Company ABD Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. Brown-Forman Diageo Asahi Breweries Ltd. Bacardi Pernod Ricard Beam Suntory Inc

Global whiskey market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of whiskey market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the whiskey market are Accolade Wines, Allagash Brewing Company, ABD Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Brown-Forman, Diageo, Asahi Breweries Ltd., Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Beam Suntory Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Distell, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., ILLVA SARONNO S.p.A., John Distilleries India, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Alko, ARKELL’S BREWERY LIMITED, Anchor Brewing, and REDSTARWINE.

