The Starlink constellation now has more than 800 satellites

The Starlink constellation is getting bigger (again). After a successful reboot, SpaceX is preparing to expand the beta of its high-speed Internet network.

A very special launcher

The launch was from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and the Falcon 9 rocket used wasn’t just any one. It is the one that launched astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken into space during the Demo 2 test flight before staying aboard the ISS. After her mission was completed, she landed back on the boat. Of course I still love you in the middle of the Atlantic.

With this launch, the Starlink constellation has more than 800 satellites orbiting the earth. If that sounds like a lot, SpaceX plans to air more. In this case several thousand to bring high-speed internet to all isolated regions of the world. The company states on its website:

“With performance far beyond traditional satellite Internet and a global network with no ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high-speed Internet in places where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.”

The high-speed network is taking shape

In particular, this new deployment will make it possible to offer an expanded beta version of its network for Canada and the United States. As a reminder, it has been available since July. It was also used by a distant Native American tribe for remote medical consultations, and the U.S. military even signed a contract with the company to test the network.

“Once these satellites are in their target position, we can have a pretty big public beta in the northern US and hopefully southern Canada. Other countries will follow as soon as we receive regulatory approval, ”said Elon Musk, SpaceX PSG.

If the space company’s project is laudable, it has been heavily criticized by several astronomers, particularly because the presence of satellites prevents them from properly observing the sky. SpaceX has tested a coating designed to reduce the ships’ luminosity, but its effectiveness has yet to be proven. In addition, Elon Musk’s company will soon have to face a major competitor: Amazon plans to use its own satellite constellation by 2026 with the same goal as SpaceX.