Flavoured Yogurt Market 2020 Industry Analysis by – Incorporated., YILI.COM INC., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Nutrition Foundation, DANONE

Global flavoured yogurt market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flavoured yogurt market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global flavoured yogurt market is projected to rise to USD 144.31 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising health awareness, introduction of new flavours and changing lifestyles of consumers.

Global Flavoured Yogurt Market By Product (Artificial Casings, Natural Casings), Types (Set Yogurt, Creamy Yogurt, Baby Yogurt, Low Fat & No-Fat Yogurt, Organic Yogurt, Standard Flavoured Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Drinking Yogurt, Strained/Greek Yogurt, Others), Distribution Channel (Hyper/Super Market, Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Stores, Others), Ingredients (Artificial Sweeteners, Colours, Fruits, Bacteria, Flavours, Others), Flavours (Blueberry, Strawberry, Vanilla, Mango, Other Flavours), Application (Ingredient, Dessert, Food & Beverage, Drugs, Cosmetics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Yogurt is formed by fermenting milk with bacteria. Yogurt when garnished or nourished with flavours derived from various sources such as fruits and vegetables, it is termed as flavoured yogurt. Flavoured yogurts are available in various forms based on criteria like low-fatty or non-fatty, frozen or regular and flavours from different fruits. There has been an increased demand for flavoured yoghurts due to the health benefits offered by it.

Market Drivers:

The shift in consumers’ behaviour towards nutritional value and also giving importance to taste and texture

Increasing income of consumers and their changing tastes and preferences

Customers preference of convenience, rather than focus on costs due to their tight packed busy lifestyles

Innovative and new forms of packaging of flavoured yoghurt attract consumers towards the products, stimulating them to buy it

Market Restraints:

High levels of preservatives present in the product restraints the growth of the market

Presence of already established competitors and competition from ice cream & other frozen desserts market hinders the growth of his market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Yoplait, the largest franchise brand of yoghurt and Dunkin’ Donuts have joined hands to launch 4 new breakfast pastry-inspired yogurt flavours which include Boston Kreme Donut, Apple Fritter, French Vanilla Latte and Cinnamon Coffee Roll. These launches would increase the sale the sale of yoghurts, and its uniqueness would help capturing a new segment in the yogurt market.

In January, 2018.Hormel Foods partnered with Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt to launch its limited-edition peanut butter flavoured frozen yogurt, Skippy. It would be a blend of peanut butter and chocolate brownie flavoured frozen yogurt. This new flavour of yoghurt, would provide a unique taste for customers, and add yet another flavour in yoghurts in the market of flavoured yoghurts.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. The growth in several industries will be impacted significantly while numerous other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Pre as well as post COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behaviour

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global flavoured yogurt are General Mills Inc., Nestlé, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., ULTIMA FOODS, Chobani, LLC., SODIAAL, Müller UK & Ireland, Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Ltd., Parmalat S.p.A., Chi Limited, Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited, Lausanne Dairies, MENCHIE’S, Cargill, Incorporated., YILI.COM INC., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Nutrition Foundation, DANONE, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., FAGE International S.A., noosa yoghurt, The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation, Yoplait USA, INC, Fonterra Co-operative Group and Arla Foods amba among others.

