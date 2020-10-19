Clean Labelling Market 2020 Size By Product Types, End-Users, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends And Forecast To 2027

Global Clean Labelling Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 32.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 54.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing awareness among consumer about the clean label concepts is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global clean labelling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clean labelling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Clean Labelling Market By Ingredient Type (Natural Color, Natural Flavor, Starch & Sweetener, Natural Preservative, Others), Applications (Beverage, Bakery and Confectionary, Sauce and Condiment, Dairy and Frozen Dessert, Other Processed Foods), Form (Dry, Liquid) , Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Clean label can be defined as creating a product by using few ingredients. These ingredients should be those that can be easily recognised by the customers and should not have any artificial ingredients, chemical or preservatives. These days, people are more into natural and healthy food so they prefer food with healthy ingredients which is the factor fuelling the growth of clean labelling market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for natural and healthy element is driving the growth of this market

Increasing awareness about the hazardous effect of artificial food additives is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

High price of the clean label is restraining the market

Less prevalence of clean label ingredients among consumer is restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Fieldcraft announced the launch of their new clean label search feature so that they can increase their search platform for plant- based ingredients. The main aim of the launch is to help the buyers so that they can find the ingredients easily and new tagging feature will enable the user to know whether they are searching for clean label emulsifier or a butter alternative made from upcycled aquafaba.

In November 2016, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd announced the launch of their new natural preservative X- Tend which is designed to increase the shelf life and maintain freshness of the food. The three food trends that X- Tend has are clean label, food safety and natural. The main aim of the launch is to provide customer natural and healthy product which is free from any preservatives.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. The growth in several industries will be impacted significantly while numerous other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Pre as well as post COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behaviour

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clean labelling market are International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Limagrain, Corbion, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, DuPont, DSM, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BENEO, Omega Protein Corporation, Glanbia plc.

