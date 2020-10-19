Covid-19 Impact Analysis On Food Glazing Agents Market Insights On Strategies Of Key Players Carnaúba do Brasil., Poth Hille., STEARINERIE DUBOIS

Global food glazing agents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of food glazing agents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global food glazing agents Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.86billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising demand of food glazing agent in emerging economy and increase in scope of paraffin wax in the industry.

Food glazing agents are added to the food to give them glossy appearance which makes it presentable and also stabilize it. When they are added to food they perform various functions such as stabilizers, thickeners, gelling agents, and anti-caking. Glazing agent enables coating ability, film forming and binding capability. They are primarily used in confectionary industry to coat hard-boiled candies and on baked goods such as donuts.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence for glazing agents in bakery and confectionery is driving the market.

Rising awareness among the consumers about appearance and texture of food products is also driving market

Rising adoption of nutrient enriched glazing agent is another factor driving market

Changing lifestyle of people has also impacted towards the market expansion

Market Restraints:

Lack of sources or raw materials for the production is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Fluctuation in prices of food glazing agents will also restraint its growth

Stringent rules related with the usage of food glazing agents are restraining market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Capol GmbH announced that they have acquired ColarÃ´me Inc. This acquisition will benefit Capol to expand its product portfolio so that they can meet their customer requirement in terms of food glazing agents and will also help them to become a leading player of coatings in the confectionery industry, provide better service experience to its customer and expand its presence globally. Such merger and acquisition will enable market expansion of food glazing agents in the forecasting period.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. The growth in several industries will be impacted significantly while numerous other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Pre as well as post COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behaviour

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global food glazing agents are BJ International., Koster Keunen, Carnaúba do Brasil., Poth Hille., STEARINERIE DUBOIS, Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd, British Wax Ltd, Strahl & Pitsch, Inc., Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Capol GmbH,DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Arla Foods amba, , DuPont, AVATAR CORPORATION, Stroever GmbH & Co. KG , , Archer Daniels Midland Company and others.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Self-Storage and Moving Services market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Glazing Agents market

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Glazing Agents Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Glazing Agents Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Glazing Agents Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

