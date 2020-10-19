Malt Ingredients Market Statistics And Research Analysis Released In Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-Covid19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: Cargill, Incorporated, GrainCorp, Malteurop, The Soufflet Group, Barmalt India

Global Malt Ingredients Market By Grade (Standard Malt, Speciality Malt), Source (Rye, Wheat, Barley, Oat, Maize, Rice, Others), Type (Malt Flour, Malt Extracts, Others), Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Beverages, Food, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global malt ingredients market is projected to rise to USD 34.71 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of these products.

Malt is the residual of cereal grains such as wheat and barley that are dried and then germinated. The grain is soaked in water and then allowed to germinate, which is known as malting. They are extensively used in the food and beverages industry. They act as an additive adding flavour, colour, and texture to various foods products. These are extensively used in the preparation of different drinks and confectionary such as beer, whiskey, malted drink extracts etc. They are also used in the bakery industry. The low fat content of malt, along with various proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, minerals etc. makes it a nutritious food ingredient.

Market Drivers:

The low fat content of malt, along with various proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, minerals etc. makes it a nutritious food ingredient. The changing lifestyles and the rising demand for healthy and nutritious food drives this market

The use of malt in alcoholic beverages and the growing demand for malt beer from developing countries drives the demand for this market

Growing need for packaged food and convenience food products stimulates the demand for malt ingredients

Rising demand for malt ingredients from bakery and confectionery in order to impart colour and flavor for the finished products

Market Restraints:

Variation in the prices of raw materials hampers the growth of this market

Poor quality of barely and seasonal variations would hinder the growth of malt ingredients

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. The growth in several industries will be impacted significantly while numerous other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Pre as well as post COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behaviour

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Global malt ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of malt ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the malt ingredients market are BOORTMALT N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, GrainCorp, Malteurop, The Soufflet Group, Barmalt India, Briess Malt & Ingredients, Country Malt Group., Crisp Malting, EDME, IREKS GmbH, Agraria, COFCO, BSG CraftBrewing, Polttimo, Döhler, Malt Products Corporation, Muntons plc, Pure Malt Products Ltd, Rahr Corporation. and Yongshun Tai malt Group Co., Ltd. amongst others.

