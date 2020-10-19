Covid-19 Impact On Biorational Pesticides Market 2020 Is Thriving Globally With Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celon Pharma Sa, Compass, Usonainstitute.Org

Global biorational pesticides market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.2 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.0 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.30% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising consumer shift towards organic foods and heavy crop loss owing to pest attacks.

Global biorational pesticides market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biorational pesticides market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Biorational Pesticides Market, By Type (Insecticides, Fungicides, Nematicides, Others), Source (Botanical, Microbial, Non-organic, Others), Application (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Trunk Injection, Others), Crop Type (Fruits & vegetables, Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Others), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Pesticides differ in their toxicity and also in potential ecological impact. The pest control materials which are non-toxic to people along with few environmental side-effects are termed as biorational pesticides. These are inexpensive, safe and healthy products. Biorational is also referred as organic pesticides or biopesticides. They are employed in forestry, gardens and agriculture. These products are useful to farmers and growers to early detect and control pests.

Market Drivers:

Growing farming practices and technologies is driving the market growth

Various promotions by government organizations is also expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Limited availability of products is restraining the market growth

Lower shelf life of biorational pesticides is also expected to hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Valent BioSciences unveiled a new biorational research facility at Libertyville’s stylish innovation park. This strategy would help in the technological advancement of products.

In January 2016, Valent BioSciences Corporation announced an agreement with The BioAg Alliance for distributing certain Actinovate biological fungicide products. This strategy would help in enhancing the customer base

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global biorational pesticides market are Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Monsanto Company, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Valent BioSciences LLC, ISAGRO S.p.A., Koppert B.V., Marrone Bio Innovations, Russell IPM Ltd, Gowan Company, Suterra, Agralan Ltd, Rentokil Initial plc, McLaughlin Gormley King Company, Summit Chemical, Inc, Prisms India Private Limited, Godrej Agrovet Limited, Navagro and Safsorganic.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Self-Storage and Moving Services market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Biorational Pesticides market

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Biorational Pesticides Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Biorational Pesticides Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Biorational Pesticides Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

