Poor Thief: A Puzzle Game That Won’t Steal Its Playtime (App Store Release)

Poor Thief (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) is a positioning puzzle game that borrows a little from the gameplay of the brilliant tomb of the mask. The player’s goal is to grab the gold pieces that are in a room (hum …) where you can only move vertically or horizontally, and briefly each time until the end of the trajectory (you stumble) the walls). Each treasure piece contains its own deadly traps that add a bit to the headache aspect of this deceptively action-oriented puzzle game. The graphics are honestly sketchy (it looks like we’ve been in the days of 16-bit or even 8-bit consoles) but in this particular case the sobriety of realization effectively serves the gameplay. Especially this retro gaming site doesn’t interest us that much quickly because the game is so addicting.

