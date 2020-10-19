China passes new law restricting technology company exports

For several weeks, the Chinese government has questioned a new law that could come into force to limit technology exports by Chinese companies. This time it is official, this law will actually come into force on December 1st, 2020 and actually concern the control of technological exports.

China’s technology export law goes into effect on December 1st

Beijing is telling this bill on the grounds of national security in the country. The law in question was passed by the 13th National People’s Congress last week and is designed to prevent China-based companies from exporting or engaging in technology transactions without government approval. Although few details are known, according to Congress, the law contains a mutual prohibition provision, covers civil and military goods, and contains technology and data about them.

In the same category

Interview: Gary Shapiro reveals a CES 2021 like no other

This new law allows China to block technology exports precisely when ByteDance needs to hand over part of TikTok to an American company. So can the TikTok app be sold without its algorithms? That’s the whole point. Rather, the answer seems to be negative. The social network’s algorithms determine which videos people watch and are considered TikTok’s secret sauce. It is therefore difficult to imagine that the social network can be sold without these technologies.

Will this law really serve China’s interests?

With this new law, Beijing could also decide to attack other nations that have decided to ban Huawei, or at least find an excuse to switch their 5G infrastructure to Nokia and Ericsson. This is particularly the case in Australia. In the text of the law we can read these words: “The national security and interests of the People’s Republic of China must not be threatened by technology exports. The Chinese government will take mutual action in the affected countries. “

Some Chinese market analysts believe that passing the law will make it difficult for Chinese companies to globalize. They will somehow have an excuse not to sell overseas, but it also means that it will be very difficult for them to become a global player. This will not prevent China from being in a vulnerable position compared to the US when it comes to technologies like semiconductors. The United States could easily jump into this little game and hold the cursor when it comes to bans or sanctions against China.