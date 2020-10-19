Teacher beheaded in France: What is known about the culprit and the act – politics

The brutal murder of the teacher Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a suburb of Paris, shakes France. The history teacher was murdered Friday morning by a man with Russian-Chechen roots. Shortly afterwards, the alleged perpetrator was shot by the police.

The 18-year-old man bragged about this on Twitter shortly after the crime. He posted a photo of the teacher on the news platform, saying this was revenge on him “who dared to humiliate Mohammed”.

He described French President Emmanuel Macron as “the leader of the infidels”. The perpetrator’s Twitter account was then quickly blocked. Macron called the act an “Islamist terrorist act”. What is known about the attack so far:

Why did the history teacher’s lessons cause a stir?

Samuel Paty had displayed caricatures of Mohammed in his class in early October to discuss freedom of expression and belief with his students. The reason was the repeated publication of the caricatures in the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”.

He left it to the Muslim students whether they wanted to look at the pictures or not. For some Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet Muhammad is blasphemy.

How did you react to the lesson?

The father of a schoolgirl had mobilized en masse online against the history teacher; He complained, among other things, that the students were shown nude caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed. He also published the address of the school. As a result, the school and the teacher were threatened.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told radio station “Europe 1” on Monday that the teacher had been the victim of a fatwa – a religious legal opinion – by the father of a schoolgirl and a well-known militant Islamist. Both are said to have argued for the teacher’s dismissal.

Is there a link between the father and the culprit?

Both the father and the well-known militant Islamist are in police custody. The prosecution has made no link between the father and the alleged perpetrator.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal told broadcaster BFM TV that those who took part in this public lynching party would also bear a responsibility. “I am not the judicial system, I am not a police force, an investigation is underway, these people are in police custody, but we need an absolutely exemplary answer to this question.”

What is known about the alleged perpetrator?

The attacker had not yet been registered in connection with a radicalization in France. He was known to the police for criminal offenses, for which he was not convicted, the public prosecutor announced on Saturday.

The public prosecutor’s office did not provide any information as to whether the alleged perpetrator, who lived in Evreux, had himself been a student at the teacher’s school. After the fact he would have shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great).

What other people are being examined?

On Sunday morning, 11 people had been arrested in connection with the case, including the parents of the alleged perpetrator, the grandfather and younger brother, and the two men who allegedly issued a fatwa against the teacher.

According to the Minister of the Interior, there have been about 80 complaints against the spread of hatred on the Internet. Including messages that would have glorified the teacher’s brutal murder. There were also arrests in this regard.

According to the newspaper “Le Monde”, a 15-year-old schoolboy was also taken into custody who may have taken money from the attacker. The alleged perpetrator would have approached students with two knives and an airsoft gun in front of the school building on Friday morning and offered them several hundred euros in cash in exchange for information.

Are there any security measures in place at the school?

After the threats against the teacher and the school, no protective measures were taken, which was clearly criticized in France.

After the crime, Macron announced that it would take more vigorous action against radicalization and monitor radical Islamist propaganda on the Internet more closely. School safety also needs to be improved. On Sunday evening, a defense council chaired by Macron met with several ministers and counter-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard.

“Every teacher in France needs support when faced with such a situation,” said Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.

How do you proceed now?

Since the murder, authorities have conducted numerous police operations against Islamists. According to the Minister of the Interior, the operations would target “dozens of people” from the radicalized environment. Operations will continue in the coming days.

As reported by Reuters, citing insiders, France is preparing to expel 231 suspected extremists. Accordingly, Home Secretary Darmanin asked local authorities to order the deportations. This happened on Sunday from circles of police unions.

President Emmanuel Macron (r) and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the Parisian suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorin on Friday Photo: Abdulmonam Eassa / Pool via REUTERS

180 of the 231 people are currently in prison. The remaining 51 should be arrested in the coming hours. There is no official confirmation.

In addition, according to the Minister of the Interior, some associations will be disbanded, including the Collective against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) and BarakaCity. The financial flows of some Islamic associations will also be monitored more closely.

How do people in France react to the crime?

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people gathered in Paris and other cities for demonstrations for free speech. In the capital of France, thousands of people gathered on the Place de la Republique.

For example, their signs read: “No to totalitarian thinking” and “Je suis Samuel”. Parties, associations and trade unions had called for the meetings. (with dpa, Reuters, AFP, KNA)