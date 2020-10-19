New Update and New Feature: What the Corona Alert App Can Do Now – Politics

The federal corona warning app can now also warn across country borders of a potentially dangerous encounter with corona infected people. As announced on Monday afternoon, the update to version 1.5 was released in the Google and Apple app stores. This means that contacts with users of the official Corona apps from other countries can now also be determined when determining the risk.

With the update, the apps from Germany, Ireland and Italy will exchange warnings in the first step. Other countries, including Denmark, Latvia and Spain, will follow soon after, with countries such as the Netherlands, Austria, Poland and the Czech Republic expected in November. By the end of the year, up to 16 national apps can be linked together.

An exchange of data with Switzerland is also under discussion. For technical reasons, the official Corona warning app of France cannot participate in the European data exchange. The French have opted for a central storage concept that is not in line with the procedure in the other EU countries.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können ]

At the same time as the cross-border risk assessment, the app was expanded with a diary function. Infected users can enter their symptoms there. Using this information, the app’s algorithm can more accurately calculate the risk of infection.

The German app has now been downloaded about 19.8 million times. Experts estimate that the application is actively used by more than 16 million people in Germany.

According to a report from the news portal “ThePioneer”, nearly 500 people infected with corona are now using the alert app to inform other people of their own positive results. This equates to 13 to 14 percent of the total number of newly infected. “The app has been well received. Any chain of infection that is additionally interrupted by this is important, ”says Gottfried Ludewig, head of the digital department at the Federal Ministry of Health. (dpa)