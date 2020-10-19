Lessons from the murder of teachers in France: Schools need an extremist early warning system: politics

An assassination attempt could hardly be more gruesome. Teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in the street by an Islamist in a suburb of Paris last Friday. The only 18-year-old murderer also posted a photo of the victim and hate speech slogans on Twitter. Not only France is shocked, the horror is worldwide. That’s what the culprit wanted.

The barbaric attack is a classic fanatic act with a brutal announcement: Anyone who, as Paty did in class, dares to address the Mohammed cartoons, which Muslims worldwide hate as an expression of freedom of speech, must fear for their life.

It is likely that teachers outside of France will now carefully consider whether to take a risk comparable to Paty’s. Especially since the anger of radicalized Muslims over the cartoons has been going on for 15 years. After the Danish newspaper “Jyllands Posten” in 2005 published the small pictures of Kurt Westergaard with a satirical depiction of the prophet Mohammed, Islamists committed many acts of violence. Danish embassies went up in flames and young Lebanese placed suitcase bombs on regional trains in Cologne in revenge for the caricatures reprinted in German newspapers.

In January 2015, terrorists shot and killed the editors of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”, which had also published cartoons of Mohammed. A few weeks ago, an Islamist, who was only 18 years old, injured two journalists in Paris who were near the former rooms of “Charlie Hebdo”. And now Samuel Paty died. There can only be one answer to that: the undeniable solidarity of civil society with the victims and their families. In 2015 the slogan was “Je suis Charlie”, today it is “Je suis Samuel”.

In Paty’s hometown of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, it should have been before the murder. The teacher was bullied, especially on the Internet, after discussing the Mohammed cartoons in class. The father of a Muslim girl from Paty’s school would have put him under a lot of pressure. Unfortunately, the question is whether the school management has supported Paty. And whether the security authorities recognized what was brewing. Even if the questions are still open, the case is also a lesson for Germany: schools should not abandon teachers when threatened by extremists and angry citizens. The police and the Constitutional Protection Office must be called in early to avoid escalation. And it should be considered whether schools with their own extremism agents should install an early warning system.