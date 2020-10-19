Apple Music TV: Apple launches MTV

MTV. “That name seems to reappear from beyond the grave,” Obi-Wan Kenobi said. It was the music channel par excellence in the 90s / 2000s. Today Apple decided to launch an Apple Music TV equivalent.

Apple Music TV is a 24-hour video stream of popular music videos, explains Variety. There will also be exclusive new music videos, previews, special music video tracks, live programming and events. In addition, Apple offers card counting and music-related guests will be in attendance. We really feel like we are going back 20 years with MTV.

Launching today, the service will play the 100 most-heard songs in the US on Apple Music. On Thursday, the service celebrates the upcoming release of Bruce Springsteen’s album Letter to You. There will be some bonuses including an interview with Bruce Springsteen by Zane Lowe (presenter on Apple Music 1).

Apple Music TV is available for free on Apple Music and in the Apple TV app. Direct access is also possible at apple.co/AppleMusicTV. Unfortunately, this service is currently only available in the US. Apple doesn’t say when we’ll see it in France and other countries just yet.