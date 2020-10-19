Bolivia’s New President: Back to Socialism – Politics

“Jallalla!” Luis Arce shouts into the crowd. “Long live high” in Quechua. It will be the only Quechua word the 57-year-old puts into his mouth shortly before his election victory that night. Garlands of plastic flowers and plantains hang around his neck. All this looks a little artificial like the light bureaucrat from La Paz, but it is the standard set by his political foster father, Evo Morales.

The two form a contrast program: Evo, the native tribune, Arce, the middle-class thinker who prefers to juggle with numbers rather than be celebrated by the people. To present him a little closer to the people, his campaign managers pressed a guitar in his hand for a spot and made him sing protest songs. That didn’t seem convincing, but he still borrowed his popularity from Morales, who chose Arce from exile against the party base’s opposition as a candidate.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können (Link: https://app.adjust.com/3cue8rp?campaign=Textlink) ]

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) would have preferred the former Secretary of State David Choquehuanca, an indigenous man like Morales, to be hardened in the social movements. But Choquehuanca belongs to the reform wing of the MAS and has distanced himself from Morales, while Arce never ambitiously sought the spotlight or attracted attention with political ideas. Now the two are competing in a duo – Arce as a candidate, Choquehuanca as his runner-up. “They are the ideal combination of science and traditional wisdom, from town and country,” Morales praised his duo. Critics fear that Arce is just a puppet of Evos, others consider him quite independent.

Not an Orthodox Marxist

His employees describe him as disciplined and strict. He keeps his private life under lock and key. What is known is that he loves folk music and plays basketball and is married to an economist for the second time. His three children are from his first marriage. The teacher’s son, who was born in La Paz in 1963, studied economics. He published in left-wing magazines, but was not among the orthodox, Marxist core of Bolivian intellectuals. Morales made him Secretary of the Treasury and then Secretary of the Economy. “We had to prove that socialists are more economically successful than the right winger,” he outlined his goal in an interview. We succeeded.

Arce’s model is based on the partial nationalization of natural resources and the social redistribution of income, coupled with public investment in health, education and infrastructure. Because the program coincided with a high demand for raw materials, revenues bubbled. In 13 years, gross domestic product grew from $ 9 billion to $ 40 billion, per capita income tripled, the currency was stable, and extreme poverty fell from 38 to 16 percent. But the desired diversification of the economy failed to materialize. Sandra Weiss